Man injured in drive-by shooting in Thornton, police say

The suspect pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and shot him, according to Thornton Police.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating a shooting Friday morning in which a suspect pulled up their vehicle alongside another and fired into the victim's vehicle.

The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of East 104th Avenue, which is just east of the intersection of 104th and Colorado Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle, which police identified as a black Dodge pickup with a male driver and female passenger, pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle. An occupant of the suspect vehicle fired one shot into victim's vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle then made a U-turn and went west on 104th Avenue. The suspects were still at-large, police said.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, and no motive had been determined for the shooting, according to TPD.

The victim didn't indicate that he'd had any confrontation with the other vehicle before the shooting, TPD said.

Eastbound 104th was closed at Colorado Boulevard for the investigation.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.