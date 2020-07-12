Thornton Police searching for man who robbed bank

A white male robbed the 1stBank on East 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard located in the Safeway shopping center, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) asked for the public's help on Monday to find or identify a man who robbed the 1stBank located in a Safeway shopping center at East 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Matt Barnes with TPD said the white male approached a teller demanding money. Witnesses said the man was wearing a blue Carhartt hoodie with a yellow bandana covering his face, a gray beanie-style hat and what’s described as "yellow or gold work pants" and black shoes.

Police said the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction and they lost sight of him and they believe he went south out of the bank and no car was seen leaving the scene.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank, said police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.