THORNTON, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that put two men in the hospital, according to a spokesman for the Thornton Police Department.

Thornton police received a call at 1:16 a.m. of shots being fired in the area of East 125th Place and Dexter Way. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds near a playground at that intersection, according to the police spokesman.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition isn't known at this time.

There were no suspects in custody, and police didn't share any suspect information. The incident is still under investigation.

