Police investigate shooting in Thornton

A man was shot and injured during a robbery near the 10300 block of Brendon Way, according to police.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating a shooting that happened during an armed robbery Sunday morning.

About 12:27 a.m. Sunday, officers with Thornton Police were dispatched to the area of 10300 Brendon Way on a report of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The man was walking to his home from a nearby gas station when he was approached by an unknown male who robbed him at gunpoint, according to a release from Thornton Police.

Police have identified a person of interest who is in custody in another jurisdiction for unrelated charges. Police are not releasing the identity of the person of interest at this time.

Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting to call Thornton Police at 720-977-5030.

