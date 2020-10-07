x
crime

1 shot outside McDonald’s in Thornton, no suspect information available

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the McDonald's near the intersection of 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s Thursday evening.

The Thornton Police Department (TPD) tweeted about the shooting just before 9:40 p.m. It happened at the McDonald’s off 770 W. 84th Ave. – near the intersection with Huron Street and a few blocks west of Interstate 25.

Police said the victim, only described as a man, is in critical condition. 

A preliminary investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway, according to TPD.

