2 men shot in Thornton Saturday morning

Police said the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Washington Street.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating a double shooting in the 8800 block of Washington Street on Saturday morning.

Jesus Mendez, a spokesperson for TPD, said two men were walking on Washington Street when they were both shot by an unknown person.

TPD tells 9NEWS that the men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police said the men have serious injuries but are expected to be OK.

Police do not have suspect information as of 11:20 a.m. Investigators are working to learn what led up the shooting.

TPD said there is no danger to the public. Mendez said that TPD does not know if this shooting is random or not.

An investigation will continue throughout the day.

