Shots fired during traffic stop, Thornton Police looking for suspect

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) asked people in the area of Colorado Boulevard and East 115th Avenue to shelter in place after shots were fired during a traffic stop on Friday morning.
A suspect fled from the scene, and police were looking for him. TPD described the suspect as a man wearing a black hat, black hoodie, white T-shirt and blue jeans. They said the man was believed to be armed with a handgun.
Colorado Boulevard was closed in both directions between East 112th Avenue and East 115th Avenue, TPD said.
Police sent out a CodeRed notification to the immediate area, which is mostly residential. A daycare and an elementary school were in the area.
There was no additional information available yet on the circumstances of the incident.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
