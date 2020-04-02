THORNTON, Colo. — Slashed tires, broken windows and keyed doors were among the damage caused to about 32 vehicles Thornton Police said were vandalized near Holy Cross Catholic Church Saturday.

Holy Cross Catholic Church is located at 9371 Wigham St. just east of Thornton Community Park & Center and the Thornton City Office. That's near Thornton Parkway and York Street.

Police received calls about the vandalism from 6-7 p.m. Investigators spoke to residents and reviewed doorbell video that revealed two people of interest, according to Thornton PD spokesperson Jesus Mendez.

Mendez said the video was not clear enough for police to obtain any suspect information.

Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of the vandalism should contact Thornton Police at 720-977-5150.

Nearby residents with security cameras are also encouraged to come forward.

Investigators also believe vehicles along residential streets east and west of the church may have been vandalized during the spree as well, Mendez said.

