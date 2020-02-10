Man robs 2 Denver-area banks within 3-day span

The first robbery happened in Thornton on Sept. 26 and the second was in Westminster on Sept. 29.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The FBI is asking the public to be aware of anyone whose spending habits have changed as they search for a man who they said was responsible for two northern metro area bank robberies in three days.

The first bank robbery happened at the KeyBank at 14412 Orchard Parkway in Thornton on Sept. 26, according to a bulletin from the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force. The second was at the Bank of the West at 12080 Colorado Blvd. in Thornton on Sept. 29.

In each case, the suspect was wearing a mask.

The FBI describes the suspect as a man who is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a medium to heavy build. During the Sept. 29 robbery, the FBI said he was wearing a yellow shirt under a dark-colored hoodie, baggy blue jeans, white shoes, black latex gloves, a dark-colored gaiter-style face covering and a tan or gray baseball bat.

In this case, the suspect handed the teller a note and then left.

“Be aware of anyone similar who have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of us to $2,000.