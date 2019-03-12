NIWOT, Colo. — Niwot High School has been evacuated due to "an abundance of caution" following Safe2Tell reports about a bomb threat at the school, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said in a tweet.

All students and staff are safe, according to BCSO. They said they would be assisting with the reunification process, but have not said where students were going.

There are also temporary road closures in the area surrounding the school

BCSO said they were working with the Saint Vrain Valley School District to investigate the threat.

Niwot High School is located in Boulder County at 8989 E. Niwot Road.

