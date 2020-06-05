Threat of 'civil war' sent to Tri-County Health Department, police say

Greenwood Village Police took a report on a threat sent to a TCHD receptionist, alleging health orders will spark "civil war."

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Following four incidents of alleged vandalism at one of their offices, police said a threat of "civil war" was sent to public health officials at the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD).

Greenwood Village Police said in a news release that the threat was emailed Tuesday to a receptionist for TCHD, which covers Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas counties. Officers have since increased patrols outside of the Greenwood Village office on South Willow Drive.

"I know you're the receptionist and not responsible for these edicts... but tell the 9 petty tyrants who want to keep locking most of Colorado down to F--- OFF,” the email said, according to the news release. "’We the people’ are DONE with this f***ing bulls***, and you're about to start a hot-shooting no bulls*** civil war."

TCHD has nine directors, all with medical expertise, appointed by county commissioners.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed to 9NEWS on Wednesday that it is looking into four reports of vandalism at the TCHD satellite on East Hampden. Windows were broken on April 16, 18 and 20, police said. The office was spraypainted on Monday of this week.

In March, six Republican state lawmakers in Douglas County urged their local commissioners to separate from TCHD and form a new health department after a stay-home order was put in place because of COVID-19.

“It is our understanding that at least two of you opposed this heavy-handed application of governmental power. To those who did oppose the action, thank you [for] standing for the constitution and with the majority of constituents here in Douglas County,” a letter to the commissioners said.

Senators Chris Holbert and Jim Smallwood, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and Representatives Mark Baisley, Patrick Neville, Kim Ransom and Kevin Van Winkle signed the letter, which also said it was “unacceptable” for a health department to issue a shelter-in-place order.