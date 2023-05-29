Three people shot following fight near Nome Park

The victims range in age from 17 to 20 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were shot and injured after a fight broke out at Nome Park in Aurora on Monday afternoon, Aurora Police said.

Around 4:20 p.m., police said there was a fight near East 12th Avenue and Nome Street, which is on the west side of Nome Park.

The fight escalated and someone fired shots, according to police. A 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were all shot and went to the hospital.

Police said they are looking for more information about the suspect and anyone else who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#APDAlert: What started out as a physical fight turned into shots fired near 12th/Nome around 4:20p.



Two females, 17 & 19, as well as a 20yr old male, all self-transported to the hospital after being shot. At this time, all 3 are in stable condition.



Detectives are on-scene… pic.twitter.com/lMwg3cBRfv — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 29, 2023

Nome Park was also the scene of a shooting in November 2021 that injured six Aurora Central High School students. They all survived the shooting.

An affidavit for that shooting says that two people had arranged to meet at the park to fight and other students had come to watch. That's when the suspect fired from a vehicle at the crowd in the park about 30 times, according to the affidavit.

A 16-year-old suspect, identified as Daniel Ruelas, was charged as an adult in relation to that shooting. Three 15-year-old suspects were also arrested.

Ruelas' next court appearance is set for July 20.