FORT COLLINS, Colo — Fort Collins police have arrested three suspects that are accused of vandalizing buildings, churches and vehicles earlier this week.

According to the department, the vandalism included smashed windshields, graffiti with racial and ethnic slurs and damage from BBs. Police said it was found throughout the city of Fort Collins including on multiple churches.

Using home surveillance from a resident in the area, Fort Collins police said they were able to identify a suspect vehicle which was later located by an officer.

Police said three people were inside that vehicle when it was found and officers were able to determine all three were involved in the vandalism. They were taken into custody.

The suspects were described as two juvenile males and one 18-year-old male. Police said they will release the identity of the 18-year-old when charges are filed against him.

Fort Collins police said they expect the suspects to face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Police are still investigating the case and are looking for more information on additional victims.

Detectives ask those who believe they may have been victims of this criminal incident and have not yet spoken to police to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.

