WHEAT RIDGE - Three burglary suspects in Westminster were taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff in a Wheat Ridge home, law enforcement said.

The Westminster Police Department said in a news release that Sean Altman, 34, Skyler Berns, 18, and Rebel Bonser, 24, were all taken into custody on various charges related to a burglary at a home on the 7800 block of McCella Court.

A neighbor told Westminster police they saw several people in a garage that didn't belong in the home. Authorities said the neighbor told them the suspects were trying to move a large gun safe out of the house.

Police got in touch with the homeowner and learned several handguns and ammunition were missing from the house, Westminster PD said.

The men barricaded inside a home in the 4300 block of Newland Street in Wheat Ridge. The standoff ended with all three being taken into custody.

Bonser is facing a charge of second-degree burglary, theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.

Berns is facing a charge of theft and second-degree burglary, according to PD.

Altman is facing a charge of theft and second-degree burglary, authorities said.

