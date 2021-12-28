Timeline: How shooting spree unfolded from Denver to Lakewood

Police in Denver and Lakewood said a man killed five people and wounded two others, including an officer, in a shooting spree.

DENVER — Police said a shooting spree that killed five people and injured two others started at a tattoo and piercing shop Monday evening. It ended when an officer from Lakewood fatally shot the suspect, Lyndon Mcleod, later that night.

Five people died and two others, including the officer who killed Mcleod, were wounded at five different locations.

Here's a timeline of how events unfolded, according to investigators in Denver and Lakewood.

5:25 p.m.

Denver Police were alerted to a 911 call reporting a shooting inside of a business. Officers found two women dead inside Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing on Broadway, near the intersection with East First Avenue. The father of the shop's owner, Alicia Cardenas, identified her as one of those victims. Family members identified the second victim as Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado. A third victim, Jimmy Maldonado, was also shot here. Police said he's expected to survive.

5:31 p.m.

A burglary was reported on West 6th Avenue near Bannock Street. Denver Police said the suspect got into a home that also houses a business. Police determined Mcleod fired shots here, but no one was hurt. They also said he set fire to a van in a neighboring alley.

5:45 p.m.

Mcleod shot someone inside of a home across from Cheesman Park near East 12th Avenue and North Williams Street, Denver Police said.

Denver Police then got a description of Mcleod's van and shared it with other departments in the metro area.

5:49 p.m.

Denver officers spotted Mcleod's Econoline van and began to pursue him as Mcleod drove south on Zuni Street. The pursuit stopped at a dead end near the intersection with West 13th Avenue. One officer fired at Mcleod, and Mcleod also fired, disabling the officer's car. Mcleod was able to drive away from that location, heading toward Lakewood on I-25. No one was hurt.

5:58 p.m.

Lakewood Police got a call about shots fired at Lucky 13 Tattoo on Kipling Street near West Colfax Avenue. Lakewood Police said Mcleod shot and killed Danny Scofield "Dano Blair" here.

6:04 p.m.

Lakewood Police tried to contact Mcleod in his van at the Wells Fargo in the Belmar shopping area. He fired his gun at police, and officers fired back, but Mcleod against escaped.

6:10 p.m.

Mcleod went inside the Hyatt House hotel, also in Belmar. He shot and killed the front desk worker, Sarah Steck.

6:11-6:12 p.m.

Mcleod went on foot to the intersection of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive. An officer ordered him to drop his gun, but he instead fired at an officer, striking her. Despite her wound, she managed to fire back, fatally shooting Mcleod.