Littleton man sentenced 21 years for 2018 shooting death of girl, 15

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted of shooting and killing 15-year-old Louisa Angelica Aguilar was sentenced in Arapahoe County on Friday.

Timothy Shelton was sentenced to 21 years in the Department of Corrections for the second-degree murder charge – the judge had the option to choose between 20 and 25 years.

An additional sentence of seven years was imposed for a different case which he will serve concurrently.

The shooting happened in July 2018 at Shelton's home in Littleton.

Around 6:30 that morning, officers responded to the 6000 block of South Broadway for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located Aguilar, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries several days later.

Shelton was 22 at the time of the shooting.