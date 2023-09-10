Family wants answers 2 years after man fatally shot leaving birthday party

Timothy Massangale died in 2021, and still no arrests have been made in his murder.

DENVER — It's been two years since Timothy Massangale was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting as he left a birthday party in Denver.

"It's a hard pill to swallow," said his daughter, Shauna Pugh. "I've told myself, I could understand if there was an altercation or a robbery, but my dad was just walking to his car leaving."

Massangale was one of four people shot just before 10 p.m. Oct. 21, 2021, in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue near Quebec Street, according to Denver Police. The three other victims, a man and two women, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPD said previously.

According to Pugh, her dad had attended a 50th birthday party for a relative and was walking to his car to drive home when he was killed.

Pugh said her dad was a retired state worker and that he was a great person who was very involved with his family.

"It's a harsh reality that this is associated with him, right? That his life came to this one moment. I just want people to know that he was an excellent person, honest person, very, very kind person," Pugh said. "I don't want when people hear drive-by shooting and they hear a victim, they think that something had to have happened. And that was not the case with my dad. He wouldn't hurt a fly."

Monday marked two years since Massangale's death, and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced a special reward of up to $20,000 in the case.

"Timothy's untimely death has left an indelible mark on our community, and we are determined to seek justice and answers for his grieving family and friends," Crime Stoppers Vice President Danney Goracke said in a release. "Investigators have been tirelessly working on the case, but the crucial missing piece of information is in the hands of someone in our community."

Pugh said she is Massangale's only child and said she's determined to be a voice for her dad to get justice.

"We just pray that we see justice. And we're still optimistic that we will," Pugh said. "We have faith in people that if you do know something, don't carry that around, say something,"

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $20,000.