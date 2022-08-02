Mesa County clerk Tina Peters faces obstruction charge following arrest

This comes after Peters' arrest in Grand Junction Tuesday, when Grand Junction police approached Peters in a bagel shop to execute a warrant.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Grand Junction Police announced they have a misdemeanor warrant for Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters for obstructing a peace officer.

This comes after Peters' arrest in Grand Junction Tuesday, when Grand Junction police approached Peters in a bagel shop to execute a warrant related to her iPad, on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing.

An arrest affidavit said that when officers tried to seize the iPad, people sitting at the table with her started passing around the tablet. Police detained Peters as she allegedly tried to stop an officer from taking the iPad.

Video shows Peters yell at and struggle with the officers who detained her.

"At this point the suspect attempted to kick back with her right leg to strike Officer Tafoya," the affidavit said. "She missed Officer Tafoya's body, but did contact Officer Tafoya's Taser and magazine pouch where they were located on Officer Tafoya's belt. I told the suspect, 'Do not kick! Do you understand!?' Sgt. Church also asked the suspect to 'please relax,' which she yelled, 'No!'"

Officers said when they tried to take Peters across the street to a patrol car, she attempted to "actively resist," going limp and crumbling to the sidewalk.

The affidavit claims Peters accused an officer of working for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"She continued talking about something pertaining to the election as I closed the patrol door, but this was indiscernible as she was almost whispering once in the car," the affidavit said.

Police ultimately released Peters from custody. Officers offered Peters an ambulance after she claimed officers hurt her but she declined.

The affidavit states a district attorney investigator did seize the iPad, though Peters claimed it did not belong to her.