Wheel dislodged from truck hit car's windshield on I-25

The victim suffered serious injuries from the wheel and debris, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A driver was seriously hurt after a wheel dislodged from a moving semi, bounced off the roadway and tore their windshield.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. July 2 on southbound Interstate 25 near West Alameda Avenue, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The driver of the vehicle that lost the wheel did not stop, DPD said. It's described as a semi-truck with a trailer that had a dual-wheel setup. The wheel that hit the victim's vehicle had been part of the vehicle assembly and was not a spare tire, according to DPD.

It's unknown which direction the semi was traveling when the wheel came off, DPD said.

The victim suffered injuries from the impact of the wheel and debris.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

