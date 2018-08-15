LONGMONT — Victims affected by the recent tire slashing in Longmont will be able to get new tires for free.

Over the weekend of August 4 and 5, at least 34 cars around the city had their tires slashed. According to Commander Joel Post with the Longmont Police Department, most of the cars with slashed tires were in the downtown area -- between 4th and 6th avenues and Emery and Terry streets -- with some tires slashed further north, near 10th Avenue and Main Street.

Big O Tires announced that it will donate tires to anyone who shows a copy of their police report at any Denver area Big O Tires.

They'll be able to receive a replacement tire for the damage they've received. Anyone who has already fixed the damage can take their receipt into a Big O store where they will refund the tire replacement expense.

The Longmont Department of Public Safety is providing copies of police report free of charge.

Law enforcement said the suspects could face misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the value of the damage -- provided the suspects are ever caught.

If you have any information for Longmont police, call the department's non-emergency number at 303-651-8555.

