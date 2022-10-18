Closing arguments begin in trial for man charged in former CU football player's death

Marcus Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Anthony "T.J." Cunningham in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo — Closing arguments begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. for a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham.

Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest, in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School on Feb. 17 over an ongoing parking dispute, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

>The video above is from February 2019.

Johnson and Cunningham had been fighting over a parking spot, eventually leading to a physical altercation between them in February 2019, the sheriff's office said.



The pair continued to taunt each other over text afterward and agreed at Eaglecrest to "settle it," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

According to the probable cause statement, Johnson said Cunningham had a bottle and then opened fire.

A passerby called at 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 17 to report the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

A few minutes later, Johnson called and told dispatch he'd shot his neighbor and that he'd been attacked by Cunningham earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said. He told police he was going to go home and deputies responded there. He came out of his house and said the gun was in the car and was then taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Cunningham was a star football player at Overland High School in Aurora. He was recruited to the University of Colorado where he played for four years before being drafted by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks as a safety.

After his football career, Cunningham achieved a graduate degree in teaching and eventually became an assistant principal at Hinkley High School.

“As his wife, I want to tell you he is our angel now,” his wife Kristi Cunningham said at the funeral. “He is your biggest cheerleader. I know the devastation of this is so hard, but I want you guys to think about the leader T.J. was for you and go to all your classes and respect your teachers and gain knowledge every single day.”

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.