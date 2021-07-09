Toddler dies after suffering brain injury, mom's boyfriend arrested

Andy Serrel Carter Jr. faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death in relation to the death of the 18-month-old girl on July 2.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on a charge of child abuse resulting in death after his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter died after being diagnosed with a severe brain bleed, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Officers from GPD responded to Children's Hospital in Aurora around 1:30 p.m. on July 2 for a possible case of child abuse. Detectives were told that an 18-month-old girl was flown to the Aurora hospital for treatment after first being taken to the emergency room of Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC).

It was there she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and then moved to Aurora for further treatment.

At the hospital in Aurora, GPD detectives were able to observe the injured child and contacted her mother and other family members. They were told that the child was alone with Andy Serrel Carter Jr. when the injuries occurred. He is the boyfriend of the girl's mother, but is not the girl's father, according to GPD.

Investigators said Carter Jr. brought the child to the ER from a home on Ash Avenue in a private vehicle.

About an hour after arriving at the hospital in Aurora, GPD officers learned that the child died from her traumatic injuries.

Ash was arrested on July 8 on a charge of child abuse resulting in death and is being held without bond at the Weld County Jail.

