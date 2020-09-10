Toddler taken by relative from southwest Denver, police say

Police believe Davion Esquibel is with Edna Esquibel headed to New Mexico.

DENVER — A child was abducted by a family member in southwest Denver Thursday.

Denver Police (DPD) said Davion Esquibel was snatched by Danielle Mares near Grant Ranch and South Wadsworth boulevards.

Mares has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping.

Police did not say what the family relationship is between Davion and Mares, except that Mares is not Davion's mother.

Police said they believe Edna Esquibel now has Davion and they believe the two are headed to New Mexico. Edna Esquibel is believed to be Davion's aunt, according to police.

They were last seen heading south on Interstate 25 from Pueblo, police said.

Davion Esquibel is 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Edna Esquibel is 39 years old. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is a person-of-interest and not a suspect at this point of their investigation.

Police said they do not believe Davion is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on Edna or Davion's whereabouts are asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-2000.