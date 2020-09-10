Toddler taken by relative from southwest Denver found safe

Police believed the boy was with a relative headed to New Mexico.

DENVER — A child who was abducted by a family member in southwest Denver Thursday has been found safe, police said.

Denver Police (DPD) said the boy was snatched by Danielle Mares near Grant Ranch and South Wadsworth boulevards.

Mares was arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping.

Police did not say what the family relationship is between the boy and Mares, except that Mares is not the boy's mother.

Police said Friday they believed Edna Esquibel had the boy and they believed the two were headed to New Mexico. Edna Esquibel was believed to be the boy's aunt, according to police.

Police said Esquibel was a person of interest and not a suspect in their investigation.

Police did not believe the boy was in danger.

DPD tweeted at 6:30 p.m. Friday that the boy had been found.

Because the boy is a juvenile, 9NEWS is no longer identifying him.