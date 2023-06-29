Man pleads guilty in motel murder

Tomas Perez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deadly June 2021 shooting at the Primerose Motel.

DENVER — A man charged in a deadly 2021 shooting at a motel in Adams County pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday, court documents show.

Tomas Perez-Gonzalez, 34, was facing the following charges in the deadly June 2021 shooting after being arrested by the Adams County Sheriff's Office:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Criminal mischief

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. on June 11, 2021 at the Primrose Motel near Federal Boulevard and West 55th Avenue in north Denver.

Perez-Gonzalez was arrested on June 17 in connection to the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said when law enforcement arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot in the head.

Authorities did not share details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

