These are the top 10 Colorado consumer complaints of 2021

COLORADO, USA — Attorney General Phil Weiser kicked off National Consumer Protection Week Monday by releasing the list of the top 10 consumer complaints and inquiries his office received in 2021.

The list included unemployment insurance scams, retail sales related to COVID-19, and automotive sales and services.

According to a release, last year, consumers filed 13,970 complaints and inquiries with the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of Law, a 15.1% increase from 2020.

“One of our foremost responsibilities is protecting consumers,” Weiser explained. “National Consumer Protection Week is an important opportunity to educate consumers about our work, help them protect themselves, and put irresponsible actors on notice that we are committed to holding them accountable.”

National Consumer Protection Week, which this year runs March 6-12, is designated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as a time to help people understand their consumer rights and to make well-informed decisions about money. The attorney general’s office partners with the FTC to help raise awareness about Colorado scams and resources available.

The top 10 types of complaints and inquiries received in 2021 are:

Retail Sales, 1266 complaints

These complaints relate to unauthorized memberships or subscriptions, service and delivery issues, and cancellation and termination issues, many of which were related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployment scams, 995 complaints

These complaints include fraudulent unemployment claims where someone used stolen personal information to file for unemployment benefits in the name of someone else.

Automotive Sales and Service, 758 complaints

These complaints include issues about automotive purchases, service and repair, and automobile rentals.

Professional and Other Related Services, 728 complaints

These complaints include issues about product and service warranties, business support, and legal related services.

Commercial and Residential Home Services & Repair, 727 complaints

These complaints include issues about general contracting and remodeling, heating and cooling, and handyman services.

Vacation and Travel, 532 complaints

These complaints include issues about timeshare reselling services, travel agencies, and general lodging.

Debt collection, 532 complaints

These complaints include issues under the Colorado Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, including harassment or abuse by a debt collector, disputed debt, and phantom debt or unlicensed collection.

Health Care and Medical Services, 508 complaints

These complaints include issues about hospitals and urgent care, health and medical insurance carriers, and health practitioners relating to quality of care, billing, and coverage issues.

Telecommunications, 490 complaints

These include issues such as billing disputes, service or coverage issues, rate changes, fees and surcharges, and cancellation and termination issues.

Real Estate Sales and Services, 460 complaints

These complaints include issues about rental and leasing, property management, and real estate-related activities.

According to the release, the attorney general brought enforcement actions against several of the businesses that consumers reported to his office, including Stub Hub, who provided ticket refunds to consumers for canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc. for price gouging and deceptive marketing practices, and reached a settlement with Loveland Medical Clinic for failing to comply with a cease-and-desist order to stop marketing fake COVID-19 cures.

Coloradans can file a complaint here. To report scams, fraud, price gouging or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or www.StopFraudColorado.gov.