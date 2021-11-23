Police look for Toyota truck in connection to deadly hit-and-run

Officers are looking for a 2005 to 2011 Toyota Tacoma in connection to the crash on South Broadway Sunday night that left a pedestrian dead, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Officers are looking for a Toyota Tacoma truck in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Sunday night, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Police said a 2005 to 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck hit the victim in the road around 8:40 p.m. while heading south in the 300 block of South Broadway Street. That's just south of Alameda Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and DPD said Monday that person had died. The suspect driver continued without stopping to render aid or contact police.

DPD released a stock photo of a vehicle that resembles the suspect's vehicle which is below. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger front bumper area, according to DPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

