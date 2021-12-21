2 trees chopped down in Wheat Ridge park

Police were looking for whoever cut off the top 7 to 9 feet of the evergreens in Anderson Park last week.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police were looking for whoever cut two evergreens in a Wheat Ridge park last week, leaving behind the bottom 3 feet of each tree.

The vandalism occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning at the south end of Anderson Park, located along West 44th Avenue between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard.

"These trees take a lot of hard work and dedication to grow, as well as many years to become established," the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) says on Facebook.

The evergreens were about 10 years old and planted in the park about three years ago. They were each about 10 to 12 feet tall, said WRPD spokesperson Sara Spaulding.

The person who cut the trees took the top several feet and left behind about 3 feet at the bottom. One of the trees was stashed behind a building in the park, while the other was taken, Spaulding said.

Police don't know whether this was pure vandalism or if someone was after a Christmas tree. WRPD is classifying this as criminal mischief, which could result in hefty fines with a conviction.

For the record, anyone who wants to cut a Christmas tree can do so in certain mountain locations with a permit.

City crews planned to remove what was left of the two Anderson Park trees on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident or who saw the trees being cut down can call WRPD at 303-237-2220.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.