Tri-County Health Department closes offices following threat

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The chief of the Tri-County Health Department ordered the agency's headquarters closed temporarily after police informed staff of a threat against the department's building in Greenwood Village.

The agency administers public health services in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

The Greenwood Village Police Department informed health department officials of the threat the evening of July 8. Officials closed the building, at 6162 S. Willow Dr., Thursday and today.

Officials did not disclose the specific nature of the threat.

Tri-County spokesperson Gary Sky said details are limited while the investigation is ongoing. Sky did not know exactly when the threat was made or the nature of the threat.