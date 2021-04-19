Jury selection begins in murder of Broomfield woman found dead in her home in 2015

Amalia Karolina Lopez-Leon, 33, was found stabbed and bludgeoned on Oct. 18, 2015, days after she had reported a burglary in her residence.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Almost six years after a 33-year-old woman was found killed in her residence in Broomfield, a suspect was set to go on trial this week in her murder.

Amalia Karolina Lopez-Leon was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Oct. 18, 2015, in her mobile home at 2885 E. Midway Blvd.

Jury selection began Monday in 17th Judicial District Court in the murder trial of Ricardo Enrique Munoz-Diaz, 33, who was extradited from Mexico to Broomfield County in August 2019.

Munoz-Diaz was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary, violation of the Pawnbroker's Act and two counts of crime of violence.

Eight days before Lopez-Leon's death, she reported a burglary to the Broomfield Police Department (BPD) in which a large gun safe had been tampered with inside her home, BPD said at the time. The safe weighed approximately 480 pounds empty, police said.

During the investigation into her death, BPD detectives found that the safe was missing, as was a gold Michael Kors clutch purse that was presumed to contain her personal information, BPD said.

Munoz-Diaz's trial was scheduled for eight days in 17th Judicial District Court.

