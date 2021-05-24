Trial reset for Colorado Springs daycare owner accused of hiding children in basement

The trial for Carla Faith, which was due to start Monday, was postponed as a result of the pandemic, according to the district attorney.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The woman accused of hiding dozens of children behind a false wall in a basement of a Colorado Springs daycare will have a few more months before her case goes before a jury.

Carla Faith has 30 active charges against her for child abuse, running a child care facility without a license and attempting to influence a public servant. Her trial was set to begin Monday, but it was vacated and reset "as a result of a public health pandemic."

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday that the trial will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

Faith was facing charges after investigators found 26 children hidden behind a panel leading to the basement of Faith's home. She had been running a daycare called Play Mountain Place, but the Department of Human Services conducted a welfare check after getting a complaint that there were more children than the daycare's license allowed.

