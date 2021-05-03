Jury selection set to begin in 3rd trial for driver accused of killing CSP trooper

Cody Donahue was struck and killed on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock on Nov. 25, 2016.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Jury selection is set to begin Monday morning for the driver accused of hitting and killing a Colorado State Trooper with his box truck on Interstate 25 Douglas County in 2016.

Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and killed on Nov. 25, 2016, which was the day after Thanksgiving. He was outside of his vehicle working an earlier crash, on the highway near Castle Rock.

According to court documents, Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving the vehicle that struck Donahue. Prosecutors said he had room to move his commercial box truck into the other lane but did not.

He had pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide and two traffic offenses: one for careless driving and another for careless driving resulting in death.

Gamez-Ruiz has had two prior trials in the case, both ended in mistrials being declared. The first was in September 2018. The second mistrial happened in February 2019 and occurred after testimony had already begun.

Following the second mistrial, Judge Shay Whitaker issued an order to impose sanctions against the 18th Judicial District, which at the time was led by George Brauchler. The sanction included the dismissal of the criminally negligent homicide charge, which was the most serious charge that he faced.

In the ruling, Whitaker said, “the court has now found a pattern of discovery violations” in the case.

She wrote that the violation does not rise to the level of “willful conduct," but continued, “the haphazard preparation of the witnesses, in this case, has resulted in the defendant being deprived of the ability to fully defend himself.”

Nearly seven months after Donahue was killed, legislation in his honor, dubbed the “Move Over for Cody Act,” was signed by then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The law strengthens the penalties against drivers who do not move over for first responders, maintenance and tow operators who are working on the road.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS