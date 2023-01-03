Trial of boy accused in fatal Lakewood apartment fire vacated; competency questioned

The trial for the defendant had been set for early May.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The murder trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting last Halloween’s deadly Lakewood apartment fire was vacated Tuesday as his attorneys wait for a doctor to complete a competency evaluation.

The trial for the defendant had been set for early May and no date for a new trial was offered as attorneys gear up for a series of hearings involving the boy and his alleged 14-year-old accomplice.

The boy fidgeted, yawned and chewed on what appeared to be a disposable utensil during the nearly 20-minute hearing. He did not speak, only nodding when the judge asked him questions and raising two fingers as the hearing came to a close to get his attorney's attention.

The defendant appeared on Webex, as did his legal guardian and a relative of the mother and daughter who were killed in the Oct. 31 inferno. Around a half a dozen victims of the fire were present in the courtroom, which is reserved for juvenile hearings and decorated with the word HOPE in capitol letters across a back wall.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.