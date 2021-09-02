Man severely injured by exploding package, suspect in custody

Trinidad police are investigating two explosions one on Feb. 5 and one on Feb. 8 that severely injured a man.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was severely injured when he picked up a package in a Trinidad parking lot and it exploded, a Facebook post from the Trinidad Police Department (TPD) says.

Jonathon Ryan Armijo was taken into custody in connection with that Feb. 8 incident and another incident that happened on Feb. 5 in a Walmart parking lot. He's being held in the Las Animas County Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of possession/use of an explosive device

Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, TPD responded to the 300 block E North Ave for a report of an explosion.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Diego Hurtado who was severely injured. Another person who was with Hurtado told officers that they were walking through a parking lot and spotted a package. The witness said Hurtado picked up the package and walked with it. When he opened it there was an explosion, according to TPD.

Officers are still working both scenes and are questioning a second person of interest, the Facebook post says.

TPD requested the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) along with the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad. All three agencies are investigating.

Anyone who may have information about either incident should call TPD at 719-846-4441 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB. They can also email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.