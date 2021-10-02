Trinidad man faces charges in connection with US Capitol attack

Timothy Williams admitted to the FBI he was there but said he didn't participate in any violence, a warrant says.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Trinidad man who's been arrested in connection with the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol admits he was inside the building but said he was "pushed" inside and that he wasn't involved in any violence, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The FBI received an anonymous tip that 38-year-old Timothy Williams and his girlfriend were in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and after following up on that tip, they located video footage showing Williams inside the building.

On March 17, Williams was interviewed at his home in Trinidad by FBI agents. According to the warrant, at that time, he admitted he went inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In one video, Williams was seen wearing a Hortilux hat, the warrant says. Hortilux makes equipment for indoor growers.

In his March 17 interview, Williams told the FBI, he previously worked for GrowGeneration, a hydroponics equipment supplier in Trinidad, but lost his job because he wouldn’t take a COVID-19 test.

He said he and his girlfriend went to DC together and were there from Jan. 5-8 but got separated on the day of the insurrection, according to the warrant.

Williams told the FBI he "got pushed" inside the U.S. Capitol building and stated that he "was not involved with any acts of violence or property damage."

FBI agents showed Williams a map of the U.S. Capitol building but he was unable to identify which rooms he had been in, however, based on his descriptions of the rooms, agents were able to find videos showing where he had been.

Video shows Williams in the following places, according to the warrant:

Inside the Capitol Rotunda near a statue of Ronald Reagan

Inside the Capitol Crypt where he appeared to take a "selfie"

A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 1 for the following charges:

2 counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings

Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

He was arrested in Colorado on June 4.

Numerous other Colorado men have been arrested in connection with the events on Jan. 6. They include former Olympic swimmer Klete Kellner and Jeffrey Sabol, who's accused of dragging a police officer down a set of stairs.