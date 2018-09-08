What the Denver Police Department initially called an "outdoor death investigation" on a busy stretch of South Broadway Thursday afternoon has been declared a homicide.

Three people are dead, according to the Denver Police Department.

The investigation is centered around the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Broadway – just north of Interstate 25, according to a tweet from DPD.

It's not clear if anyone is in custody.

UPDATE: The outdoor death investigation at S. Broadway and Ohio has been declared a homicide. Three adult victims. #DPD will brief media/public at 3 PM. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 9, 2018

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not identified the three people who were killed. What led up to the deaths have not been released.

DPD is holding a news briefing at 3 p.m. to provide an update.

© 2018 KUSA-TV