LITTLETON, Colo. — It's been 18 years since three people were shot to death inside a Littleton bowling, and to this day their killer or killers have never been found.

Bobby Zajac, Erin Golla and James Springer were shot to death inside the closed bowling alley at 5485 S. Broadway in Littleton around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2002, according to a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Golla and Springer were the last two closing employees of AMF Broadway Bowl, the post says. Zajac had been bowling and was going to get a ride home from Springer.

After closing the alley, Golla called her ride to come pick her up. Sometime after she made that call, the three victims came into contact with an unknown person or people and were shot to death during an apparent robbery, the Facebook post says.

When Golla did not come out to meet her ride, that person entered the bowling alley, found the victims, and called police.

Zajac, 23, worked for AMF Bowling Alleys and was an award-winning bowler and had several rings that indicated he had bowled a perfect score of 300, according to the Facebook post. He was survived by his parents and one brother.

Golla, 26, was a single mother and graduate of Bear Creek High School. She was survived by her father, her two daughters and one brother and one sister.

Springer, 29, was also a father of two. He and his family had just moved from Utah to Colorado the month before he was killed.

He was described as a “gentle giant” who always stuck up for the underdog. He was survived by his wife, two children, his parents and a sister.

If you have any information that could help solve this cold case contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720- 913-7867.

> You can also submit a tip online.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - seven days a week.

