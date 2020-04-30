Triple murder suspect caught in Eagle County after high-speed chase

Louis Lucero was wanted out of California for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her two sons, California authorities said.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted for triple murder out of California was arrested Thursday morning in Eagle County.

Eagle County deputies said they responded to a stolen vehicle call in Dotsero at around 11:30 a.m.

Responding deputies witnessed the stolen vehicle traveling at a high speed west on Interstate 70, according to an Eagle County Sheriff's Office news release.

The stolen vehicle got off I-70 at the Minturn exit and began heading south on Highway 24, according to deputies.

The pursuit continued on Highway 24 until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle near the town of Red Cliff, deputies said.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran from the crash scene. Law enforcement was able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after, according to the news release.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office identified the stolen vehicle suspect as 35-year-old Louis Gabriel Lucero, from California.

Lucero is facing a number of charges from other jurisdictions, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

NBC Los Angeles reported Lucero was wanted out of San Bernardino County, California in connection with a triple murder.

San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Victorville Wednesday morning and found "signs of a struggle inside" the home, according to NBC LA's report.

Lucero and his girlfriend, Erlinda Villareal, were not found at the home, according to the news report.

>Below is NBC Los Angeles' story on Lucero

Victorville Man Wanted After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend and Her 2 Children Sheriff's deputies were searching for a Victorville man Thursday after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her two children. Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was called to a home on Ferndale Road. Responding deputies "discovered signs of a struggle inside."

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a person off-roading in the desert area of Waalew Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley discovered three bodies, according to NBC LA.

Homicide detectives determined that Villareal and two boys -- ages 9 and 12 -- left the Victorville home with Lucero, were murdered at an unknown location and dumped in the desert, according to NBC LA's report.

Lucero is being held in the Eagle County Detention Center under a no-bond hold.