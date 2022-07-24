CBI investigating triple shooting in Lamar

Police said a man and woman died in the shooting, another woman was also shot. Her conditions are unknown.

LAMAR, Colo. — A suspect accused of shooting three people at an apartment complex in Lamar on Saturday is dead, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI is assisting the Lamar Police Department (LPD) with a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Mullen Street on Saturday afternoon.

LPD was called to the apartment just before 2 p.m. on Saturday on a shots-fired incident. When police arrived at the apartment they found two women and a man who had been shot. The man and one of the women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from CBI. The other woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released what condition she is in.

Police were able to put out a BOLO on a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene after the shooting. An officer with Granada Police Department (GPD) located the vehicle and contacted additional law enforcement officers.

GPD, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife tried to stop the suspect after he fled from officers in the vehicle in eastern Prowers County, CBI said.

Officers utilized stop sticks in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect continued to flee from officers but eventually stopped in a field near Holly, Colorado.

CBI said the suspect got out of his vehicle and used a handgun to shoot himself. Officials said the suspect died from his injuries. The press release from CBI said no shots were fired at officers.

The identity of the suspect and the victims have not been released. CBI and LPD are investigating what led up to the shooting.





