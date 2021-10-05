Driver convicted in 2016 death of state trooper to be sentenced Friday

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was found guilty in May for the death of CSP Trooper Cody Donahue.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The truck driver who was found guilty earlier this year of careless driving in connection with a crash in 2016 that killed a Colorado State trooper will be sentenced Friday afternoon.

The sentencing hearing for Noe Gamez-Ruiz is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday. He faces up to 12 months in prison but is eligible for probation.

>The video above aired in May when Gamez-Ruiz was convicted.

In May, a jury found him guilty of the following charges:

Careless driving - passing an emergency vehicle resulting in death

Failure to maintain a single lane

He was found not guilty on another charge of careless driving.

A more severe charge, criminally negligent homicide, was dismissed by a judge as part of a sanction of the prosecution following a second mistrial in the case.

On Nov. 25, 2016, Donahue was working a crash on I-25 just south of Castle Rock when he was struck and killed instantly by a box truck driven by Gamez-Ruiz.

Gamez-Ruiz had plenty of time and space to move over on I-25, according to prosecutors. Defense attorneys argued that the driver couldn’t move over and instead slowed down to well below the speed limit when he saw the flashing lights ahead of him.

Gamez-Ruiz has had two prior trials in this case that both ended in mistrials. The first was in September 2018. The second mistrial happened in February 2019 and occurred after testimony had already begun.

Following the second mistrial, Judge Shay Whitaker issued an order to impose sanctions against the 18th Judicial District, which at the time was led by George Brauchler.

Brauchler is now a legal expert for 9NEWS.

The sanctions included dismissing the criminally negligent homicide charge, which was the most serious charge that Gamez-Ruiz faced.

In the ruling, Whitaker said, “The court has now found a pattern of discovery violations” in the case.

She wrote that the violation does not rise to the level of “willful conduct," but continued, “the haphazard preparation of the witnesses, in this case, has resulted in the defendant being deprived of the ability to fully defend himself.”

"If this thing had gone to a jury of 12 with the larger charge, would we have ended up right here again, maybe," said Chief Deputy District Attorney George Brauchler after the verdict was read. "I don’t know, but it’s always frustrating to be called out by the court when you make a mistake."

