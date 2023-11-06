Mom searches for late son's truck stolen near DIA

The truck was taken from a hotel parking lot off Tower Road. DPD reports 33 car thefts from the same hotel since Jan. 1.

DENVER — When Tanner Bartel bought the truck, he already knew he was going to die.

The 32 year-old had been given months to live after a cancer diagnosis in 2015. He asked his mother, Marie, to drive the truck after he passed in January of the next year.

"We just feel a closeness with Tanner when we’re traveling in the vehicle," she said. "It’s just a pickup, but it meant a lot to both my husband and I."

They drove the red Ford F150 King Ranch from their home in Torrington, Wyoming, to Denver around Memorial Day Weekend. They left the truck in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn on Tower Road.

When they returned June 2, someone had stolen the truck from the hotel parking lot.

"We just couldn’t believe out of all the vehicles there, they took our pickup," she said. "It’s like a piece of him was taken from us again."

Marie Bartel didn't know that the Denver Police crime map shows 33 cars stolen from the same hotel parking lot since the start of the year.

She also didn't get a chance to remove some mementos from the vehicle, like the CD recording of Tanner's funeral service.

"The pickup I can replace, it won't be the same. It's those kind of personal things meant a lot," she said.

She hopes someone spots the red truck with decals for Tanner's business on the rear cab windows. Marie Bartel and her husband added a halo and angel wings to the logo after their son passed.

She knows there is only a slim chances of recovering the truck with everything still in it, but she said she's still holding out hope if it means feeling close to Tanner again.

"It makes my heart feel good when I see it," she said. "It reminds me of Tanner so much. It's just special."

