Flat bed truck wanted for hit-and-run that left cyclist injured

A truck with a flat bed trailer that was hauling lumber is wanted following a hit-and-run that injured a cyclist.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) released a photo of a truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this week that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 near the intersection of South Dahlia Street and East Florida Avenue, according to an alert sent by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

A truck with a flatbed trailer hauling lumber was traveling south on South Dahlia Street when the driver made a right turn onto East Florida Avenue and hit the cyclist, who was waiting on the northwest corner of the intersection.

After the collision, the driver continued westbound on East Florida Avenue without stopping, according to DPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

