Reward for information about fire that killed 5 family members increases

An announcement from DPD related to the Aug. 5 fire is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will announce an increase in the reward for information related to a house fire last month that was intentionally set and resulted in the deaths of five family members.

The Aug. 5 fire killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives in the blaze, which was set in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street at around 2:30 a.m.

“It’s been really difficult,” said Moussa Diol, Djibril's brother said on Saturday. “I miss their laughs, their thoughts. They were the most humble people.”

>In the video above, friends and family mark one month since the deadly fire.

During a press conference set for 1 p.m., DPD and Crime Stoppers are set to announce a reward increase and will again make a plea to the community for information that can aid in the investigation. As of Wednesday morning, the reward was already $14,000.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page, and on the 9NEWS app.

Earlier, DPD released photos of three suspects who were seen in a photo wearing dark hoodies and full-face masks. Police said they fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan. No motive has been released for the crime.

Over the weekend, family members and community members hosted a rally for justice which marked one month since the deadly fire.

We want to know who did this, whoever did this, who could ever do this," said Amadou Dieng at Saturday's event. "We really want justice.”

Dieng is a family friend who helped organize the memorial and rally for justice.

“The goal of this is to bring awareness about this tragedy, make sure the community knows about it, but also make sure this does not become a cold case because that’s one of our worries,” Dieng said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. That tip line is operated 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made online