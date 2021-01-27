3 teenagers arrested in Denver fire that killed family of 5

The Aug. 5 fire in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood killed 5 members of a beloved family in the city's Senegalese community.

DENVER — Three teenagers have been arrested in Jefferson County in connection with the intentionally set fire that killed a family of five last August, according to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.

Two of the suspects are 16 and one is 15, Pazen said. All three are male, and because they are under 18, their names have not been released to the public.

Pazen said at this point, the investigation does not indicate this was a hate crime.

“There are no facts that we are aware of at this time that would indicate this is a bias-motivated case," Pazen said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “If something changes, obviously we can make changes to those charges.

“We are very confident in the investigators’ work, the work of our federal partners.”

The Aug. 5, 2020 fire killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives in the blaze, which was set in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch at around 2:30 a.m.

A Gofundme page for the family described Djibril, an immigrant from Senegal, as a "young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering."

“This was one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever seen or witnessed in our city, as mayor or otherwise," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

> The video above is from a previous 9NEWS story about the Diol family.

Officials offered a $40,000 reward for information about the blaze. People in multiple states offered to donate to the reward fund, which became one of the largest ever offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Earlier, DPD released photos of three suspects who were seen in a photo wearing hoodies and full-face masks. Police said they fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan. No motive has been released for the crime.

The three suspects are charged with:

- Five counts of first-degree murder

- Five counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference (a sentence enhancer)

- Three counts of attempted murder

- Two counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference

- One count first-degree burglary

- One count second-degree burglary

- Three counts of first-degree arson

- Eight counts of fourth-degree arson

Pazen called the investigation "very extensive" and emphasized that he could not provide details without "unnecessarily potentially jeopardizing the case."

“This was as complex of an investigation as I am aware of in my entire career," Pazen said. "I cannot give away the details, this is very sensitive information because successful prosecution is critical in the case.”

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.