Prosecutors lay out evidence against 2 teens charged in arson that killed 5 family members

The teens are accused of setting a fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in Green Valley Ranch in August 2020.

DENVER — Prosecutors on Friday will lay out evidence in a preliminary hearing for two teens who have been charged as adults in connection with an arson at a Green Valley Ranch home in August 2020 that killed five family members.

At its conclusion, Judge Martin Egelhoff will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial for Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour who were both 16 at the time of the Aug. 5, 2020 fire which Denver Police (DPD) determined was intentionally set at a home in 5300 block of North Truckee Street around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Five family members were trapped inside and died in the fire. They included 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives.

Two adults and a child escaped by jumping out a window, according to police.

In the weeks after the fire, DPD released photos of masked suspects they said were seen fleeing the area around the time of the fire, but it wasn't until January of this year that police announced the arrest of three suspects.

Bui and Seymour are both charged with 60 felony counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, first and fourth-degree arson, first and second-degree burglary, conspiracy charges, and other sentencing enhancers.

A third suspect, who was 15 at the time of the incident, is charged in juvenile court, but his case could be moved to Denver District Court as well, according to prosecutors.

The 15-year old defendant is charged with 47 counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, first and fourth-degree arson, first and second-degree burglary, conspiracy charges and a sentence enhancer of aggravated juvenile offender.

DPD has said the fire which killed Senegalese immigrants was not a bias-motivated crime, but a motive has not been made public. That could change Friday as evidence is revealed during the hearing.