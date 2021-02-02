2 teens to be charged as adults in Green Valley Ranch arson that killed 5

The Aug. 5, 2020 fire killed five members of the Diol family.

DENVER — Two of the three teenagers arrested last week in connection with the intentionally set fire that killed a family of five last August will be charged as adults, according to court documents filed this week.

The two male suspects, who are both 16, are Gavin Seymour and Kevin Bui.

Seymour faces a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation, according to court documents. Bui faces 60 charges, including five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Bui also faces numerous charges of assault, burglary and arson. He also faces several violent crime counts, which are sentencing enhancers. That means, if convicted, he could face additional time behind bars.

The third suspect, also a male, is age 15. His name has not been released to the public.

The three boys are expected to appear in court Wednesday morning for hearings that were scheduled for the formal filing of charges.

> The video above aired last week when Denver Police announced the arrest of three teens in relation to the deadly arson.

The Aug. 5, 2020 fire killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives in the blaze, which was set in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch at around 2:30 a.m.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at this point, the investigation does not indicate this was a bias-motivated crime.

“There are no facts that we are aware of at this time that would indicate this is a bias-motivated case," Pazen said during a news conference last week. “If something changes, obviously we can make changes to those charges."

A Gofundme page for the family described Djibril, an immigrant from Senegal, as a "young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering."

Officials offered a $40,000 reward for information about the blaze. People in multiple states offered to donate to the reward fund, which became one of the largest ever offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. It's unclear if that reward played a part in the arrests.

A woman who is related to one of the suspects was also arrested during the course of the investigation, but has not been charged in relation to the fire.

Littleton resident Tanya Bui, 23, was arrested while in possession of marijuana and a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Bui has been charged with the following federal crimes:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (less than 50 kilograms)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime