2 teens charged in fire that killed 5 family members due in court

Three teens were arrested last month in connection with the fire in August of last year that killed the Diol family.

DENVER — Two teens who were arrested last month in connection with a fire in Denver's Green Vally Ranch neighborhood last August that killed five members of the Diol family are due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Djibril Diol, 29, and his wife, 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija, died in the Aug. 5, 2020 fire. Djibril’ sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives in the fire that was intentionally set at their home in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, both 16, are charged with 60 felony counts related to the fire. They include the following:

First-degree murder

Attempted murder

First-degree and second-degree assault

First and fourth-degree arson

First and second-degree burglary

Conspiracy charges

They also face several violent crime counts, which are sentencing enhancers. That means, if convicted, they could face additional time behind bars. They're scheduled for back-to-back advisement hearings Wednesday afternoon with the first one set to start at 1 p.m.

Bui, Seymour, and a 15-year-old boy, whose case is still currently in the juvenile court system, were arrested on Jan. 27. Denver prosecutors said they planned to request that the younger suspect's case be moved to Denver District Court, but unless that request is granted his name is not being made public.

The 15-year-old is charged with 47 counts that include:

First-degree murder

Attempted murder

First-degree and second-degree assault

First and fourth-degree arson

First and second-degree burglary

Conspiracy charges

Sentence enhancer of aggravated juvenile offender

Kevin Bui's older sister Tanya Bui, was arrested on federal drug charges. She had not been charged in connection with the fire, but when her brother was identified as a suspect investigators learned of her alleged illegal activities.

She has been charged with the following federal crimes:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (less than 50 kilograms)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime