Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal arson that killed 5 family members at Denver home

Amadou Beye's wife and infant daughter were killed in the August 2020 arson.

DENVER — A man whose wife and infant daughter died when a fire was intentionally set in the middle of the night at a Green Valley Ranch home in 2020 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the three suspects arrested in the case.

The civil lawsuit filed in Denver District Court on Aug. 8 names Kevin Bui, Gavin Seymour, and a third teen who was 15 at the time of the fire and is charged in juvenile court.

In addition to the suspects, Amadou Beye is also suing the parents of the suspects and the homeowner.

The teens are charged in relation to the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Denver that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

Djibril Diol, 29, and his 23-year-old wife Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija died in the fire. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Beye, also lost their lives. Two adults and a child escaped by jumping out a window, according to police.

Amadou Beye was Hassan Diol's husband and the father of Hawa Beye. At the time of the fire, he was living in Senegal waiting for approval of his requisite visa so he could join his family in the U.S.

The wrongful death suit alleges that his family members died due to the negligence of the suspects and seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Amadou Beye's suit also names Amadou Sow, who owned the Truckee Street home. Sow, his wife and daughter were inside the home on the morning of the fire but managed to escape. The lawsuit accuses Sow of "failing to maintain a reasonably safe environment" for the residents of the home in the event of a fire.

It does not specify what those failures were.

The parents of the suspects are named as defendants for their alleged failures to supervise their minor children and "allowing" them to participate in activities had led to the deaths in the fire.

Tanya Bui, the older sister of Kevin Bui, is named as a defendant. She was arrested on drug charges as a result of the investigation into the fatal fire. The wrongful death suit alleges that Kevin Bui was sold drugs on her behalf.

While being held at the Denver Detention Center related to the arson, Bui was arrested on drug charges.

That new arrest delayed a possible plea deal in the fire case.