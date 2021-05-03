70-year-old man arrested in Park County cold case of 2 women to appear in court

Alan Lee Phillips is accused in the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of murdering two women last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge is slated to appear in a Park County courtroom Friday.

Alan Lee Phillips, 70, was arrested Feb. 24 on the following charges in two crimes committed on Jan. 6, 1982:

Kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Murder after deliberation

Phillips is accused in the 1982 killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29.

Schnee was last seen about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 1982, according to the cold case database from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Her body was found about six months later on July 3, 1982, in rural Park County, about 20 miles south of Breckenridge.

Oberholtzer was last seen at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, 1982, and her body was found about 3 p.m. the following day near the summit of Hoosier Pass, about 20 feet off of the highway down a snow embankment.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said genetic genealogy led to Phillips' arrest. Phillips, a semi-retired mechanic, is a resident of Clear Creek County who has lived in Colorado since the murders, McGraw said. He is being held without bail in the Park County Jail.

McGraw also asked for anyone with information in the case to call a special tip line at 720-248-8378.