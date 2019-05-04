A TSA worker at Denver International Airport is facing 12 counts of sexual assault in a case involving three young girls, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Thornton police arrested Matthew Paul Barnett, 33, at the airport Friday morning.

He’s facing charges for three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and four counts of committing an aggravated sexual offence, which is a sentence enhancer.

No other details surrounding the alleged crimes have been released. An arrest affidavit in the case is currently sealed.

A TSA spokesperson sent 9NEWS the following statement:

"TSA does not tolerate illegal, unethical or immoral conduct. This individual is no longer employed by TSA.”

Barnett will be formally advised of the charges against him during a court appearance in Adams County court next week.

